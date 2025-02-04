Delhi Police Takes Action Against AAP’s Atishi for Violating Election Code

New Delhi: Delhi's South East Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ravi Kumar Singh confirmed on Tuesday that they have taken action against Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi for violating prohibitory orders and the Model Code of Conduct put in place for the Delhi Assembly election tomorrow.

"Yes, for violation of prohibitory orders, action has been taken against all the people present there," DCP Singh said on being asked if a case has been registered against Atishi.

Further, he said they have taken three actions after complaints from both the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"We got calls from both the parties (AAP and BJP). In that when we responded to the first call, two people from BJP were there who were not voters of that area, so we took action against them. After that when the second call came, when we reached there, a lot of Aam Aadmi Party workers were gathered there, about 10 vehicles were there, even after repeated requests, these people were not moving, so we have taken action against them for violating prohibitory orders and MCC," he said.

The South East DCP also said another case against AAP workers who snatched the mobile phone of a constable.

"Apart from this, when we were doing videography, one or two Aam Aadmi Party workers misbehaved and snatched the mobile phone of our constable and he also got injured, so we have registered an FIR for obstruction. We have taken a total of three actions," DCP Singh said.

Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal made some serious allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Delhi Police claiming their actions are tantamount to supporting hooliganism against AAP and protecting the BJP's wrongdoing.

This followed after Delhi Police filed a case against Atishi over violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Kejriwal took to social media to express his outrage, stating that the ECI and Delhi Police are working together to disrupt the electoral process and favour the BJP and claimed that their primary focus is to engage in hooliganism, protect the interests of BJP and distribute liquor and money.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "In response to a complaint about the growing hooliganism, the Election Commission has filed a police case against the Chief Minister of Delhi. So now, the official stance of the Delhi Police and the Election Commission is - The 'work' of the Delhi Police and the Election Commission is to engage in hooliganism against the Aam Aadmi Party, provide protection to the BJP's hooliganism, and distribute liquor, money, and goods."

"If anyone tries to stop them from doing this 'work,' a case will be filed against that person for obstructing the 'work' of the police and the Election Commission," Kejriwal added. (ANI)