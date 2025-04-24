Delhi Police Busts Major Drug Syndicate, Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 50 Lakh

New Delhi: The ongoing Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA), the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police Crime Branch, has dismantled a major drug syndicate, arresting a key operative and seizing heroin worth over Rs 50 lakh in the illicit market, the officials said on Thursday.

The operation marks another step forward in Delhi Police's firm stance on its "zero tolerance" policy towards drug trafficking.

The investigation began with the arrest of one Imran alias Chaddi alias Mota on April 4, in Kabir Nagar of the national capital.

He was caught red-handed while attempting to deliver 315 grams of heroin from a car.

A case was promptly registered under Sections 21 and 25 of the NDPS Act at PS Crime Branch.

Apoorva Gupta, ANTF, Crime Branch, Delhi, stated that, during interrogation, Imran disclosed that the heroin was supplied by one Suraj alias Raja alias Thakur, a resident of New Usmanpur.

"Acting swiftly on this lead, the Crime Branch arrested Suraj alias Raja alias Ashish alias Thakur (40) on April 21, 2025, near the Shastri Park flyover on Pusta Road, Delhi. He was found in possession of 97 grams of heroin, which he was attempting to deliver while riding a motorcycle," Apoorva Gupta said.

Meanwhile, further investigations have revealed that Suraj has a history of involvement in criminal activities, including cases of robbery and snatching.

The Crime Branch continued to pursue all leads in this case to identify additional sources and networks involved in the drug supply chain.

The Delhi Police urged citizens to come forward with any information related to drug trafficking to support the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and help create a drug-free society. (ANI)