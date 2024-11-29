Delhi LG Saxena writes to CM Atishi over non laying of CAG reports in Assembly cites constitutional obligation

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has written to Chief Minister Atishi over the non-laying of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, emphasizing the importance of this process in maintaining the constitutional framework of accountability for the government in power.

LG Saxena referred to Article 151 of the Constitution of India, Section 48 of the Government of NCT of Delhi Act, 1991, and Regulation 210 of the Regulations on Audit and Accounts, 2007. He explained that these provisions mandate the LG to ensure that CAG audit reports are tabled in the Assembly for review and public scrutiny.

In his letter dated November 29, LG Saxena wrote, "I am writing to draw your urgent attention to the issue of non-laying of CAG reports on the floor of the Legislative Assembly, which is a crucial part of the Constitutional framework of accountability of the Government in power. Article 151 of the Constitution of India, read with Section 48 of the Government of NCT of Delhi Act, 1991 and Regulation 210 of the Regulations on Audit and Accounts, 2007 made under the CAG Act mandates that the Lt. Governor shall cause to be laid these audit reports on the table of the Legislative Assembly."

"It is unfortunate that the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi has consciously chosen not to adhere to this constitutional norm, thereby avoiding disclosure and public scrutiny of the performance of the government. CAG is mandated to conduct not just an exercise in plain accounting for ensuring financial propriety, but also to evaluate the efficacy of outcome of public expenditure. I had raised this issue with your predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal, on several occasions and flagged the gross constitutional impropriety of the government in this regard. The office of CAG has sent several reminders to my office requesting urgent action in this regard," Saxena wrote.

Highlighting the timeline of his efforts, LG Saxena said that he had underscored the importance of this issue to the then Chief Minister on February 22 and also to Speaker on August 09. He added that apart from this, the LG Secretariat has sent several communications to the Chief Secretary in this regard.

With the Assembly currently in session, Saxena expressed concern that the agenda and list of businesses did not include the laying of CAG reports. He reminded CM Atishi, who also holds the finance portfolio, of her constitutional obligation.

"Even as the Assembly reconvenes today- presumably for the last time before the elections, the agenda and list of businesses so far does not reflect the laying/tabling of CAG Reports pertaining to government departments. You are also personally holding the portfolio of finance department and I am sure you are conscious of your Constitutional obligation," the LG wrote.

It pains me to have to write this communication to a Chief Minister heading a government which won popular electoral mandate on the plank of transparency and accountability in governance. It is ironic that the same government is shying away from transparently giving an account of its performance and expenditure before the August Assembly of which it is an integral part," Saxena wrote.

"You are an accomplished public leader with a stellar record of academic qualifications. I am sanguine that you shall heed to my counsel and uphold public trust during the ongoing session of the Assembly," the LG concluded.

Earlier, a delegation of BJP MLAs met LG Saxena on Thursday, requesting him to ensure that the ruling AAP government presents the CAG reports in the Assembly session, which started on Friday. (ANI)