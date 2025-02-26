Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to propose Mohan Singh Bisht's name for Dy Speaker post tomorrow

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will propose the name of BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly on Thursday.

"Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister to move the following motion: 'That, Mohan Singh Bisht, a Hon'ble Member of this House be chosen as the Deputy Speaker of this House," the List of Business of Legislative Assembly stated on Wednesday.

The second motion will be proposed by MLA Anil Kumar Sharma and backed by Gajender Singh Yadav.

"Anil Kumar Sharma, Hon'ble Member to move the following motion: 'That, Shri Mohan Singh Bisht, a Hon'ble Member of this House be chosen as the Deputy Speaker of this House.'

Shri Gajender Singh Yadav, Hon'ble Member to second the Motion," it stated.

Meanwhile, tomorrow, the Delhi Assembly will also discuss the Report of the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) on the 'Performance Audit Report on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi'.

On Tuesday, CM Rekha Gupta presented the CAG report on the liquor policy in the Assembly. Ahead of the session, a meeting of BJP MLAs was chaired by CM Rekha Gupta, where discussions were held regarding the report and the smooth functioning of the House.

The 'Performance Audit on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi' covers a period of four years from 2017-18 to 2020-21 and examines the regulation and supply of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Foreign Liquor in Delhi.

The report is one of the 14 pending CAG reports on the previous Aam Aami Party government's performance. (ANI)