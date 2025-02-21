Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Slams Congress & AAP, Defends BJP's First-Day Decisions

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday hit out at the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), following their criticism of the newly formed government. She stated that her government has already taken key decisions within a day of assuming office.

"The Congress ruled for 15 years and the AAP ruled for 13. Instead of looking at what they did, how can they raise questions on one day of ours?" she said.

Highlighting her newly formed government's immediate actions, she added, "We had a cabinet meeting on day one, immediately after taking the oath, and we cleared the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which was blocked by AAP. We gave a benefit of Rs. 10 lakhs to the people of Delhi on the first day. They don't have any right to question us."

She further emphasized the BJP's commitment to the welfare of Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We will worry about Delhi now, and Delhi will get its rights under the leadership of PM Modi," she asserted.

Taking a swipe at AAP & Congress, she further said, "They should look after their party; there are many people who want to leave... They are worried that when the CAG report will be tabled in the House, records of a lot of people would be exposed."

Earlier, BJP leader Rekha Gupta, who took oath as Delhi Chief Minister earlier on Thursday, chaired the first meeting of her cabinet hours later and announced two key decisions - to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme with Rs 5 lakh top-up and table the 14 pending CAG reports in the first sitting of Assembly.

Addressing a press conference, Rekha Gupta also announced portfolios of her council of ministers.

She said that the Delhi government will implement the Centre's flagship scheme in the national capital. This was a pre-poll promise of the BJP, which had targeted the AAP government for not implementing the scheme.

She also announced the tabling of CAG reports, which had not been tabled by the AAP government.

Rekha Gupta said that the resolution of making the Yamuna clean will be the priority of the Delhi government, after attending the evening Aarti on banks of Yamuna.

Pollution in the Yamuna was a key issue during the Delhi Assembly elections, with political parties targeting each other over pollution, encroachments, and flood management. BJP attacked AAP and accused it of failing to deliver on promises of cleaning the Yamuna. (ANI)