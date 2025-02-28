CM Rekha Gupta Highlights Women's Safety Discussions in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday stated that detailed discussions were held during the assembly session regarding women's safety in the national capital.

"Detailed discussions were held on where and what things need to be fixed... Primary discussions were held in Delhi from the point of view of women's safety, and soon, work will be done on making policies on this...," she said while speaking to the media.

Gupta also mentioned that discussions on solutions related to Public Works Department (PWD) issues were held alongside conversations concerning national security.

"Solutions to issues related to PWD were discussed, and national security and international gangs, which are a problem for the security system of Delhi, there was also an in-depth discussion on that...," she said.

Further, she assured that a new face of the double engine government would arise in the national capital and promised that all the work pending will be completed.

"A new face of the double engine government will come up in the national capital, and I promise that all the pending work will be completed. I also promise that there will be 100 per cent safety for all the people of Delhi. We will work on all issues, and the government, under the leadership of PM Modi, will make Delhi a better place to live in..." she stated.

Rekha Gupta also lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for failing to cooperate on smaller issues that had escalated into larger problems for the residents of Delhi.

"Whenever the Government of India sought details on small issues that were causing big problems to Delhi, the then (AAP) government of Delhi never cooperated on it..." the CM said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister participated in a meeting to review the law and order situation in the national capital. (ANI)