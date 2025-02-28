CM Rekha Gupta arrives to attend meeting on Delhi law and order situation

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta arrived at the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday to attend a meeting aimed at reviewing the law and order situation in the national capital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a crucial meeting this morning to review the law and order situation in the national capital.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sources have indicated that senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi Police, and other law enforcement agencies will be present to discuss recent developments, security challenges, and measures to ensure public safety.

The meeting is expected to focus on strategies to enhance coordination between the newly formed Delhi government and the Delhi Police, as well as strengthen policing measures to address emerging threats to law and order in the city.

Shah has been actively monitoring security situations across the country and has previously emphasised the need for a robust law enforcement mechanism in Delhi, given its significance as the national capital.

Newly elected Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the BJP's debutante MLA from Shalimar Bagh who took oath as the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi on February 20, along with Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood are expected to join the meeting in which Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other senior Delhi Police officers will be present. (ANI)