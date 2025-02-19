Auto-Rickshaw Drivers, Labourers to Attend Delhi CM Oath Ceremony: Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday said that auto-rickshaw drivers and labourers will attend the Delhi Chief Minister's oath-taking ceremony tomorrow at Ramlila Maidan.

Sachdeva also confirmed that the party's two central observers for electing will announce the name of the next Chief Minister of the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva said that the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of some states will attend the Delhi CM's oath ceremony to happen tomorrow at Ramlila Maidan.

"At 7 pm today, the party's two central observers (for electing the Leader of the Delhi Legislature Party) will come, and they will announce the name of the CM," the BJP leader said.

"The PM, CMs of some states, the party's central leadership, auto-rickshaw drivers, labourers and a few known people from civil society will attend the oath ceremony tomorrow," he added.

Twenty Deputy Chief Ministers from various NDA-ruled states will participate in the oath-taking ceremony of the Delhi Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan tomorrow.

Among the guests are Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, Odisha Deputy Chief Ministers Pravati Parida and Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, and Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Konidala Pawan Kalyan, Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Chaudhary, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Ministers Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, and Nagaland Deputy Chief Ministers Yanthungo Patton and TR Zeliang will also take part in the oath-taking ceremony.

Meanwhile, Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and OP Dhankar were appointed as central observers for the election of the BJP Legislative Party leader.

The Delhi BJP Legislative Party meeting will be held on Wednesday at 7 pm. The meeting will be held to take the final decision on the Delhi CM.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva stated that the meeting will take place at the state office located at 14 Pant Marg, where the leader of the legislative party will be elected in the presence of central observers. This meeting is significant because it will determine the leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Delhi, ahead of the oath-taking ceremony scheduled on February 20.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, "The ceremony is scheduled to be held at 11 am tomorrow...Every poor, common person is the biggest VIP, and they will be present here to bless PM Narendra Modi and the new cabinet. The people of Delhi have given their blessings to PM Narendra Modi. These abundant blessings have transformed into the mandate. Tomorrow, a historic event will take place in Delhi."

"I think this will be the most historic event in Delhi to be taking place in Ramlila Maidan. The people of Delhi have punished a tyrant ruler for his lies, deceit and fraud. Under the leadership of PM Modi, Delhi will head towards being a world-class capital," he added.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh reviewed earlier today the ongoing final preparations for the oath ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Delhi, scheduled to take place at Ramlila Maidan tomorrow, February 20.

The ceremony will begin at 11 am. Lt Governor VK Saxena will administer the oath of office to the CM-designate and the cabinet at 12.35 pm.

A cultural program featuring music and songs will precede the ceremony; around 30,000 guests have been invited to the ceremony. RSS leaders and spiritual dharma gurus will also attend the oath ceremony. Industrialists and celebrities are likely to attend the program; BJP leaders and workers from other states who were deployed for the Delhi Assembly elections have also been invited to the ceremony. Laddli Bahanas, Delhi farmers, and around 30,000 guests have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony. (ANI)