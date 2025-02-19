Alka Lamba Congratulates Rekha Gupta as Delhi's 4th Woman CM, Shares Memorable Photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Alka Lamba on Wednesday extended best wishes and congratulated newly elected Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and hoped that the party under her leadership would fulfil their promises, especially of cleaning Yamuna and ensure women's safety to the people.

Sharing a memorable picture of herself and Rekha Gupta, Alka Lamba posted, "This memorable photo from 1995 - when Rekha Gupta and I took oath together. I won the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Adhyaksh post from NSUI and Rekha won the MahaSachiv post from ABVP. Congratulations and best wishes to Rekha Gupta."

"Congratulations to Delhi for getting its fourth woman Chief Minister and we #dillii hope that #maaN Yamuna will be clean and daughters safe," read her post.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Rekha Gupta, who was elected leader by the party's newly elected MLAs on Wednesday, met Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and staked a claim to form a government in the national capital.

Rekha Gupta will take oath as Chief Minister tomorrow at a function in Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi.

BJP workers and supporters celebrated the party's return to power in the capital. Rekha Gupta's husband, Manish Gupta and her supporters, also celebrated the announcement about her being the next Chief Minister.

Rekha Gupta expressed her gratitude to the party and said she would work with full honesty, integrity and dedication for the welfare, empowerment and overall development of every citizen of Delhi.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership for trusting me and entrusting me with the responsibility of the post of Chief Minister. This trust and support have given me new energy and inspiration. I pledge that I will work with full honesty, integrity and dedication for the welfare, empowerment and overall development of every citizen of Delhi. I am fully committed to this important opportunity to take Delhi to new heights," she said in a post on X.

"I thank BJP, and I am grateful for the blessings of all of you," she told media persons.

BJP central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar attended the meeting of the newly elected MLAs. The BJP is forming a government after 27 years in Delhi.

The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate earlier this month, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party from power.

All arrangements have been made for the swearing-in function tomorrow. (ANI)