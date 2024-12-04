Security forces fighting strongly against Naxalism since we came to power Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Raipur (Chattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirmed the state's commitment to combating Naxalism, stating that security forces have been fighting strongly against the menace since his government took power.

Highlighting the progress made in establishing peace in the Bastar region, Sai said, "The whole country knows that since we came to power, our security forces are fighting strongly against Naxalism...We are succeeding in establishing peace in Bastar, review meetings are held from time to time regarding this."

Speaking to the reporters, Chhattisgarh CM said that he is going to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday adding that the Home Minister is scheduled to visit the state on December 13 and 14.

"Today we are going to Delhi, there we will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he is coming to Chhattisgarh on December 13 and 14," he said.

Sai will provide a detailed briefing on the anti-Naxal campaigns in the state to Amit Shah on Wednesday evening.

CM Sai is scheduled to meet Amit Shah at 9 PM on Wednesday where he will share the anti-Naxal operations in the state and key developmental initiatives being undertaken.

He is likely to update the Home Minister on the implementation of central government schemes, particularly those in the Bastar region, and the progress of various development projects in the area.

Earlier on November 20, CM Sai and Amit Shah met to discuss the progress in combating Naxalism in Chhattisgarh. The CM expressed confidence that the state would be 'Naxal-free' by March 2026.

CM Said said that both the state government and the security forces are working relentlessly in the direction of uprooting the Naxals from Chhattisgarh and fulfilling the Union Home Minister's commitment to eradicating the Naxals by 2026.

On November 24, Chhattisgarh CM Sai commended the state's security forces for their successful operations in eliminating Naxalites, praising their courage and dedication.

He emphasized the state government's commitment to establishing peace and ensuring citizen safety. The CM highlighted that over 210 Naxalites have been eliminated in 11 months, marking significant progress toward eradicating Naxalism.

"After the formation of the government, the security forces are fighting the Naxalites bravely and the recent success in eliminating the Naxalites is commendable. I wanted to spend time with the security forces and see the conditions in which they live and carry out operations. I spent time with the security forces in a security camp...I also planted a sapling there...it was a very good experience. I salute them as they have succeeded in eliminating more than 210 Naxalites in 11 months," he said. (ANI)