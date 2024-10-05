Naxalism will end, peace will established' in Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai after encounter in Dantewada

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday expressed his happiness after security personnel killed 31 Naxalites in a two-day operation in the Maad area on the Narayanpur-Dantewada border, asserting that Naxalism will 'end and peace will be established' in Chhattisgarh.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Our forces have achieved a great success. 31 Naxals have been killed and this time our soldiers have broken the previous record of 29. Therefore, we congratulate our soldiers, salute their courage and certainly one day Naxalism will end here and peace will be established in Chhattisgarh."

This came following a major crackdown on Naxals, leading to the killing of 31 Naxals in the Maad area on the Narayanpur-Dantewada border in a two-day operation.

A joint operation by DRG Dantewada, DRG Narayanpur, and STF teams was launched after receiving the information of the presence of 40 to 50 Naxalites who had come together for a meeting, the police informed.

According to the police, a heavy exchange of fire took place between security personnel and Naxalites after forces surrounded the Naxals in the forest.

Also Read: Congress wants to push youth towards drugs: PM Modi in Maharashtra

"We had received information of the presence of 40-50 Naxalites who had come together for a meeting. We launched a joint operation with DRG Dantewada, DRG Narayanpur, and STF teams. When our teams surrounded the Naxalites on October 4, a heavy exchange of fire took place... Dead bodies of 31 uniformed Naxalites have been recovered along with a range of automatic weapons... This has been our biggest achievement so far... Force is returning after completing the search operation... The terrain was difficult, especially because of rain," Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will chair a meeting to review security and development in Left extremist-affected states on October 7.

Earlier this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that left-wing extremism will be completely eradicated from the country before March 2026.

Amit Shah while addressing a press conference in Raipur in August this year, said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the fight against left-wing extremism is in its last phase. He said that now is the time to strike the final blow against left wing extremism with a strong strategy and ruthless approach.

—ANI