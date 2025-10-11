Vice-Prez Radhakrishnan to visit Bihar today to pay tributes to Jayaprakash Narayan

New Delhi: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan will visit Bihar on Saturday to pay tributes to Bharat Ratna Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary at his ancestral village in Saran district.

Vice President Radhakrishnan will pay homage at the ancestral home of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan in Sitab Diara and offer floral tributes at the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Memorial.

He will also visit Prabhavati Pustakalaya, named after Prabhavati Devi, wife of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan, in Sitab Diara, said an official statement.

Security has been tightened ahead of his visit and a five km radius around these sites, particularly the ancestral home of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan in Sitab Diara, the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Memorial and the Prabhavati Pustakalaya has been declared a Temporary Red Zone and No Drone Fly Zone from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Vice President Radhakrishnan had visited Bihar on September 28 as well. On that occasion, while addressing the valedictory session of the third edition of ‘Unmesha – International Literature Festival’ in Patna, he had said that understanding of each other’s literature can help achieve ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ and described one dharma as the unifying force in the country.

He recalled his interaction with a European dignitary, who asked how India remains united despite its many languages and cultures, to which he replied that: “Despite the diversity of languages, our dharma is one.”

He described Bihar as an intellectual powerhouse of the ancient world, highlighting the state’s ancient centres of learning, including Nalanda and Vikramshila Universities.

Highlighting Bihar's role in social change, the Vice President recalled the Champaran Satyagraha led by Mahatma Gandhi and the Total Revolution Movement led by Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan, in which he actively participated at the age of 19, later becoming the District General Secretary of the movement.

--IANS