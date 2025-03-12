Nitish Kumar consumes 'bhaang' and comes to the Assembly: Rabri devi slams Bihar CM

Patna: The Bihar Assembly witnessed high drama on Wednesday as Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, demanding his resignation.

The uproar led to RJD MLAs walking out of the session, alleging that the CM and the ruling NDA had disrespected women, including Rabri Devi.

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi hit out at Nitish Kumar, alleging that he disrespects women. "Nitish Kumar consumes 'bhaang' and comes to the Assembly. He disrespects women, including me... He should see the kind of work we did when we were in power. What the people around him say, he speaks the same. His own party members and some BJP leaders are asking him to say such things," she said.

Addressing the Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav also said, "Nitish Kumar should resign himself... Even before him, my father (Lalu Yadav) became an MP. He could not have become CM without us giving the 'Samarthan Patra'... He should go to an ashram, as he cannot run the government. What is he doing with the future of 14 crore people? Nitish Kumar's condition is not stable."

A political row erupted during the Assembly session on March 7 after Nitish Kumar accused RJD of dynastic politics.

The Bihar CM attacked Lalu Prasad Yadav for appointing his wife, Rabri Devi, as CM when he was jailed in 1997 in connection with the fodder scam.

"You (RJD leaders) are from the party in which a husband made his wife the CM. They (RJD) have made you (women MLAs of RJD) the MLA, but have you done any work for women? How much work have we done for women? Do you people (RJD) understand that? You people are in the party which has done nothing for women," Nitish Kumar had said in the Assembly.

In 1997, Lalu Prasad Yadav made his wife the Chief Minister when he was forced to resign as the CM after an arrest warrant was issued against him in a fodder scam case. (ANI)