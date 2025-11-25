My priority is to bring investments, create jobs in Bihar: Dilip Jaiswal

Patna: After assuming charge of the Industries Ministry of Bihar, newly appointed minister Dilip Jaiswal on Tuesday outlined his top priorities — attracting investment and generating employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Jaiswal said, “The Bihar government made two major promises during the election—ensuring a crime-free state and providing jobs to the youth. The Industries Department has the most important role in creating jobs.”

Highlighting the strength of the existing administrative setup, he added, “The department has several dynamic officers who have a positive approach towards expanding employment opportunities in Bihar. My goal is to turn challenges into opportunities. We will continue the work initiated by the previous minister and ensure large-scale job creation.”

Jaiswal emphasised that the Industries Department has been crucial in driving Bihar’s industrial growth and making the state more self-reliant.

“Our aim is to transform Bihar into an investment hub so that more people can access employment,” he said.

Listing key industrial schemes and policies, the minister said the government will push for their strong implementation on the ground.

The Bihar government is running Mukhya Mantri Udyami Yojana, Bihar Laghu Udyami Yojana, Startup Policy, and Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Package.

“We will actively invite new investors to Bihar. I assure that I will work with full transparency to make Bihar an important industrial state,” Jaiswal added.

Dilip Jaiswal formally took charge of the Industries Ministry on Tuesday. The portfolio was previously held by BJP leader Nitish Mishra.

BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal emphasised that since his appointment on July 25, 2024, he has been fully focussed on strengthening the party and the NDA alliance.

“When I was appointed as the state president of the BJP, I had two main objectives — to unite all constituent partners of the NDA and to ensure the deployment of our workers at the booth level. Under my tenure as BJP president, our government has been formed in Bihar,” he said.

--IANS