JD-U slams Bihar Congress for sharing photos of Pahalgam terrorists

Patna: Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar on Tuesday strongly criticised the Bihar Congress for sharing photographs of four terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack, calling it a "heinous crime" and demanding clarification from the party.

The controversy erupted following a post from the official handle of the Bihar Congress, which included an image of the four terrorists allegedly involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The post questioned the effectiveness of India’s recent military operation, stating: “Operation Sindoor is incomplete, as long as the beasts of Pahalgam are alive.”

The Pahalgam attack claimed the lives of 26 people. In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting and destroying nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Following this, Pakistan reportedly responded with drone and missile strikes, prompting a further counteraction from India. After a brief period of escalating tension, a ceasefire was reportedly reached on April 10. Amid this tense backdrop, the Bihar Congress's social media post has triggered political uproar.

Speaking to IANS, JD-U’s Neeraj Kumar condemned the Congress’s move, accusing the party of disrespecting national security and the sacrifice of Indian soldiers.

"The Bihar Congress Committee has committed a heinous act by posting the image of terrorists without tagging the Home Ministry, the Ministry of External Affairs, or even their own national leadership like Rahul Gandhi or Mallikarjun Kharge," Kumar said.

He further questioned the intent behind the post: "If you share the photograph of terrorists and claim they are still alive, are you suggesting you know their location? Then tell us, where are they? Is this how responsible politics is done?"

Kumar said such a post undermines the bravery of Indian soldiers who lost their lives in Operation Sindoor. He emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had clearly stated that India had successfully targeted the perpetrators behind the Pahalgam attack and warned of decisive retaliation against any future threats.

"The Congress party needs to clarify whether it stands with the nation or is trying to demoralise our armed forces. The post by Bihar Congress is not just irresponsible—it is criminal in nature," he added.

Neeraj Kumar also reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s firm stand on India’s diplomatic stance towards Pakistan, emphasising that dialogue would only occur on two issues: terrorism and the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that we will only engage on our terms. No country can mediate or dictate terms to us. There will be no sanctuary for terrorism, no universities for global jihad on PoK soil. The unity of 140 crore Indians and the valour of our military has made this possible," he concluded.

--IANS