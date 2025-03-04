It is for development of all sections: Union Minister Giriraj Singh praises Bihar Budget

Patna: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday praised the Bihar Budget for 2025-26 and said it is for the development of all sections, and added that sports, college, and medical facilities will be available in all blocks.

"This budget is for the development of all sections... Sports, college, and medical facilities will be available in all blocks. In this budget, scholarships for SC/ST children have been doubled. This budget is a budget for all-around development," Singh told ANI.

Bihar's government on Monday unveiled a whopping Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, marking a significant 13.6 per cent increase from the previous year's Rs 2.79 lakh crore allocation.

This budget, presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary, holds special significance as it's the ruling government's last budget before the state elections later this year.

The substantial hike in budget allocation is expected to bolster various sectors, including infrastructure development, social welfare, human development, and administrative purposes.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai said on Monday that the State Budget presented in the Bihar Legislative Assembly has focused on education and the welfare of women, the poor, and the youth.

He highlighted that the Budget will provide employment and empower women in the state.

However, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav lambasted the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state, criticising the budget presented by the double-engine government as being "hollow".

He said the budget did not address deterring migration from the state, education, or employment. Yadav added that the government did not fulfil the demand to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women in the state.

"Old things are being repeated, and it will have no impact on the people of Bihar. We had demanded under 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana' that women should be given Rs 2,500 per month. However, the same has not been fulfilled. There was nothing about the industry, preventing migration, education, or farmers. It was a hollow budget," the former Deputy CM said. (ANI)