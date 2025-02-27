In 2025 everyone will be held accountable, there will be change in Bihar: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav challenges BJP

Patna: As the political climate in Bihar heats up, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has mounted another attack on the BJP-NDA government.

The RJD Chief accused the centre of ignoring Bihar by not giving the state a special status, claiming that the BJP government would have to answer for this.

"Bihar, which needed the most financial help and special state status, was once again ignored by the BJP-NDA government in the Union Budget. No special state status, no discussion on employment, no expenditure on improving health facilities, no arrangement for factories and industries, no detailed plan to stop migration, no trains and no major investment projects and no special financial assistance for permanent solutions to disasters like floods and droughts. Will the BJP and its allies continue to ignore the voice of Bihar? The NDA government of 20 years in the state and 11 years in the Centre will have to answer. In 2025, everyone will be held accountable, there will be a change in Bihar," he claimed in a post on X.

He also accused the BJP of stealing reservations in the state alleging that the 65 percent reservations given by the government in which the RJD was a part were not included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution by the BJP-NDA Central Government.

In a post on X, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Just like there is a cannibal, similarly BJP is a reservation eater and a reservation thief. In a short tenure of 17 months the 65% reservation increased by us for Dalits-Adivasis and backward-most backward classes after caste census was not included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution by the BJP-NDA Central Government and got it entangled in a case.

"Due to non-implementation of 65% reservation in more than 350000 jobs under process in Bihar, the candidates from SC/ST, OBC and most backward classes are suffering the direct loss of 16 % reservation, due to which more than 50000 youth from these classes have lost their jobs. Everyone has to unite and teach a lesson to the reservation thieves BJP-NDA," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet with seven Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs taking oath as ministers. Sanjay Saraogi, Sunil Kumar, Jibesh Mishra, Krishna Kumar Mantoo, Motilal Prasad, Vijay Kumar Mandal and Raju Kumar Singh. Assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November this year. (ANI)