Giriraj Singh Targets Tejashwi Yadav Over Cabinet Expansion Remarks

Patna: Union Minister and BJP MP Giriraj Singh attacked Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav over his remarks on the recent Cabinet expansion and said that "choron ko sab najar aate hain chor." (Thieves see everyone as thieves).

"There is a proverb used in villages 'choron ko sab najar aate hain chor'. Since Lalu Yadav's government was a government of 'gangsters' and hence they see others with the same lens." Singh told reporters on Friday.

Earlier today, Tejashwi Yadav launched a sharp attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar following the recent Cabinet expansion, stating that the people of Bihar don't want a "Khatara Gaadi" (outdated vehicle) in the state but want a "newer one."

Speaking to ANI, Tejashwi Yadav said that Nitish Kumar neither has a vision nor a roadmap and that people gave him a chance for 20 years, but now they are fed up with him.

"People should look into the background as to how many cases are against those who have been inducted into the (Bihar) cabinet... This is the last cabinet expansion of the CM (Nitish Kumar). NDA will be finished in 2025. The CM is not able to be at the post. He is tired. He has been losing his credibility. The people of Bihar don't want a Khatara Gaadi (outdated vehicle) but a newer one," Tejashwi Yadav told ANI.

He further alleged that JD(U) has been "completely hijacked" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the BJP's goal is to finish JD(U).

"It was not a cabinet expansion of Bihar but of the BJP. JD(U) has been completely hijacked. The BJP wants to finish the JD(U). Many of the leaders are there in JD(U), but their hearts are with the BJP. The BJP wants to be a dominant force here, but their dream will remain a mere dream," the RJD leader added.

As Bihar gears up for Assembly polls later this year, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on February 26, expanded his Cabinet with seven Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs taking oath as ministers.

Sanjay Saraogi, Sunil Kumar, Jibesh Mishra, Krishna Kumar Mantoo, Motilal Prasad, Vijay Kumar Mandal and Raju Kumar Singh took oath as ministers.

Bihar Assembly elections are expected to take place in October-November 2025. (ANI)