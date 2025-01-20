Assam Police Seizes Rs 1 Crore Narcotics in Cachar, One Arrested

Cachar: In a major crackdown, police in Assam's Cachar district seized narcotics worth Rs 1 crore and arrested one person in connection with the case, officials said.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district said that, based on secret information Cachar district police on Sunday conducted a special operation against the illegal transportation of narcotics substances at Digharkhal Toll Gate under the jurisdiction of Kalain police station.

"During the operation, one vehicle bearing registration number MZ-01Z-8256 coming from Guwahati and destined for Aizawl was intercepted. During thorough search 72 numbers of cartoons containing 8640 bottles of codeine phosphate cough syrup bottles were recovered along with 2 kg of suspected ganja. The recovered narcotics substances were accordingly seized along with the vehicle used. In this connection, one person identified as Joylaldan Thanga (38 years old) of Aizawl district has been arrested. The price of the seized narcotics substance in the black market is about Rs 1 crore," she said.

Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister also lauded the successful operation of the Assam police.

In his post on X, he wrote "Drugs worth Rs1 crore recovered by @cacharpolice. In a source-based operation carried out at Digharkhal Toll Gate, a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State was intercepted leading to the recovery of 8,640 bottles of Codeine Phosphate cough syrup 2 kg Ganja One person has been arrested in this connection. Good job @assampolice."

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier in December, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police, in collaboration with the Cachar district police, seized 60,000 Yaba tablets and 125 grams of heroin in a late-night operation in Silchar.

The operation was conducted on Silcoori Road by a joint team led by STF Chief Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta. The team apprehended Sahil Ahmed Laskar, a resident of Sonai in Cachar district, who was allegedly transporting the narcotics on a motorcycle.

"We apprehended Sahil Ahmed Laskar from Sonai of Cachar district, while he was transporting narcotics. We recovered and seized 60,000 Yaba tablets and 125 grams of heroin from his possession," said Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta earlier.(ANI)