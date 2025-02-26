Assam is focal point for global investment: Assam Minister Ashok Singhal

Assam: Assam is fast emerging as a major investment hub, drawing interest from both domestic and international investors, said Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal.

Highlighting the state's economic potential at Advantage Assam 2.0, he underscored that Assam is not just a regional growth centre but a focal point for global investment.

"Assam is a favoured destination for investment. Not only Indian investors but foreign investors are also interested. That means Assam is a focal point for global investment too," he told ANI.

The minister stressed that the business community is beginning to recognize Assam's role in driving future economic growth. "Once people believe that Assam is the future growth engine, everybody wants to be part of it. So, people will come," he added.

Singhal expressed confidence that investor interest will continue to rise, leading to sustained economic progress. "When the ecosystem is in place, things will start happening, and it will go into autopilot mode. We are at the takeoff stage. Sky's the limit," he noted.

The final day of Advantage Assam 2.0 is expected to feature key thematic sessions with Union Ministers, including Hardeep Singh Puri, Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Pabitra Margherita. They will discuss Assam's economic roadmap, policy initiatives, and sectoral opportunities.

The summit has already marked a major milestone in attracting investments. On the first day, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Assam signed 164 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with companies across 15 sectors, securing investment proposals worth over Rs 1.89 lakh crore.

"On Day one of Advantage Assam 2.0, we signed a historic 164 MoUs of investment proposals, with companies in 15 sectors & received several investment commitments even from other districts, to drive forward our vision of Viksit Assam," said CM Sarma. (ANI)