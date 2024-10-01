Assam govt to provide scooty to over 48,000 meritorious students

Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to provide scooty to over 48,000 students (both girls and boys) who passed the Class 12 (higher secondary) examination and the decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati on Tuesday evening under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Announcing the state cabinet decisions, Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that, every year the state government is providing the Banikanta Kakati Meritorious Award and the state cabinet today approved to provide scooty to 40735 girl students who secured 60 percent and above marks and 7938 boys students who secured 75 percent and above marks in the higher secondary (Class 12) examination.

"For procurement of scooty, the state cabinet has approved Rs 345.75 crore and the total students will be 48673," Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

The Assam Minister also said that, on October 4 and 5, the state cabinet ministers will inaugurate the office of 39 Sama-Zila (co-district) across the state.

"Sama-Zila will be in each assembly constituency of the state. In first phase 39, Sama-Zila will be functional from October 4 and 5. One Additional District Commissioner level officer will be headed of each Sama-Zila and he will be known as Co-District Commissioner," Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

He also said that, the state cabinet has approved Rs 121.36 crore for a water supply scheme for the semiconductor plant and township at Jagiroad in Morigaon district.

"When the semiconductor plant will be functional, 12.5 million litres of water will be needed per day for the semiconductor plant and township," Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

The state cabinet also approved that, the report of the One Man Commission headed by Justice (Retd) BK Sarma, who inquired the anomalies in the examination of the Assam Public Service Commission, will be tabled in the next assembly session.

—ANI