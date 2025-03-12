Assam: Congress MLAs protest in assembly, demand discussion on termination of Polytechnic faculties

Guwahati: Congress MLAs on Wednesday staged protest in the premises of Assam Legislative Assembly demanding to disucss the issue of termination of faculties of Polytechnics in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Assam's Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Debabrata Saikia stated that they demand answers from the government regarding the termination of faculty members at newly established Polytechnics.

Calling the termination "unfortunate," Saikia accused the government of "derecognising" the services they have provided in those educational institutions.

Debabrata Saikia, "Today we asked for an adjournment motion to discuss a very important matter that is, in the year 2017, Assam government set up more than 11 Polytechnics and teachers appointed in those polytechnics are much qualified. The cut-off mark for the application was 82 per cent; all due processes and interviews were held... They were only asking to give them a better service congestion as they were not paid regular salaries, and their appointment letters were not issued; they were protesting for that. Two days back, the government terminated their services, derecognising their services... This is very unfortunate."

The LoP further stated that various states have provisions which say that the jobs in the state would be filled by locals whereas the Assam government by such moves is trying to "push" the Assamese talent away from their home state.

"In Assam, if our young and talented don't get jobs, how will they stay in the state? Will it not filled by outsiders? There are provisions that maximum job posts are filled by locals in states such as Gujarat and other. The government is trying to push the Assamese talents away from their home state. We demand discussions on it and answers from the government," he said.

