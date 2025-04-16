Assam CM Himanta Sarma Warns: No Tolerance for Violence in Name of Waqf

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asserted that the Waqf law is a "reality" and advised those opposing it to seek redressal through the Supreme Court.

In a post on X, CM Sarma cautioned that while peaceful dissent is a right, any form of violence or stone-pelting in the name of Waqf will not be tolerated in the state.

"Waqf law is a reality. Anyone who wants to oppose this has the complete freedom to go to the Supreme Court. But in Assam, neither stone pelting nor any violence will be tolerated in the name of Waqf. Those who are opposing this should remember this very well," he said.

On April 12, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of the Assam Police and leaders from the minority community to ensure peace across the state amid intelligence inputs warning of possible unrest over the protest against the Waqf Amendment Act.

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma emphasised that despite apprehensions of protests on Friday, the situation remained largely calm, with only minor demonstrations reported at three locations.

Several cities, including Delhi, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, witnessed protests against the Waqf Amendment Act.

Unrest broke out in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11. The law has been a contentious issue in the region. The protests turned violent, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to several others, with widespread property damage.

The West Bengal Police said 150 people have been arrested so far in connection with the Murshidabad violence, and adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas of Murshidabad.

On Monday, the West Bengal police said that the situation in the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad was normal and urged people not to believe any rumours.

Speaking on the current situation, ADG, South Bengal Police, Supratim Sarkar said, "The situation is normal now. Everyone is safe. The CRPF, state police, and joint forces are deployed. The DGP of West Bengal police himself was present at the Samserganj police station. We request everyone not to go through rumours. We opened a control room. Anyone facing any issue can contact us at any time." (ANI)