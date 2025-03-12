Assam CM Himanta Biswa Chairs First Conference of District Commissioners

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday chaired the first ever conference of District Commissioners and Co-District Commissioners at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.

He reviewed initiatives aimed at enhancing public welfare and governance, and several other key issues were discussed during the conference. The Assam Chief Minister instructed the administration to implement all budgetary announcements and build on the gains of Advantage Assam 2.0.

Taking to social media X, Assam Chief Minister wrote, "This is an excellent platform to deploy a whole-of-government approach on key flagship initiatives to ensure last mile delivery. Today's conference comes a day after #AssamBudget2025, wherein I have instructed our administration to implement all budgetary announcements and build on the gains of #AdvantageAssam2."



During the conference, the Chief Minister conducted a comprehensive review of the implementation status of key government schemes and other critical matters. To further accelerate the state's development, he issued several important directives.

Some of the other key focus areas of yesterday's deliberations were compensation for pregnant women in tea gardens, speeding up geotagging of PMAY homes, time-bound resolution of Mission Basundhara 3.0, streamlining Orunodoi, CM Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan and distribution of 5 lakh gamosa, effective implementation of the U-Win platform, and TB Elimination efforts.

The Chief Minister also discussed ways to strengthen the role of Co-District Commissioners to improve service delivery and prepare for the upcoming Panchayat Elections.

Assam Cabinet Ministers Atul Bora, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Keshab Mahanta, Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota, and other senior officials attended the conference.

Recently, on Monday, the Assam government presented its Budget 2025, proposing to set up a satellite, ASSAMSAT.

The Assam CM said that the capital expenditure has risen to Rs 24,964 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25. "Assam will launch its own OTT platform...Our capital expenditure has increased from a mere Rs 3000 crore for the last 10 years to Rs 25,000 crore this year...Assam is a very sensitive state. We want to avoid all kinds of communal disturbances. Therefore, we banned inter-religion transfer of land last year in view of certain difficult circumstances. We have now allowed the purchase and sale of inter-religious land. But this will only happen with the approval of the state government so that we can specifically consider and examine each proposal, and only then can we grant permission," he added.

The state budget for 2025-26 stands at Rs 2.63 lakh crore to bring a new momentum to the Assam growth story. (ANI)