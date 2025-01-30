YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy Highlights Andhra Pradesh Issues Ahead of All-Party Meeting

New Delhi: YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy on Thursday arrived in Delhi for the all-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session, stressing the need to address long-pending issues related to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy highlighted that previous sessions did not allocate enough time for these critical matters and emphasized the party's demand for adequate time to discuss and resolve them.

"There are a lot of issues regarding Andhra Pradesh, especially the AP Reorganisation Act for which not enough time was given in the previous sessions. So, we are going to demand time for those pending issues of AP Reorganisation Act," he said.

Speaking on the Maha Kumbh stampede incident, the YSRCP MP said that that it was unexpected.

"It is a religious event, and we don't want to politicise it. It is very unfortunate. We wish that such things don't happen," he said.

Earlier, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju announced that the government has called an all-party meeting on January 30.

He also appealed for the cooperation of opposition leaders in holding smooth discussions in the House during the upcoming session.

On the upcoming Budget session of Parliament, Rijiju told ANI, "On 31st January, the Budget session of Parliament will start. Before it, on 30th January, we have called an all-party meeting."

Kiren Rijiju also referred to the previous winter session of Parliament.

"In the last two sessions, there was some 'hungama' in the Parliament which created a poor image of our Parliament. I want to appeal to Opposition leaders and other MPs to take part and hold discussions in Parliament during the session. If the Opposition allows the Parliament to run, then discussions can happen easily," he added.

He expressed hope that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would present a good and balanced budget.

"Everyone is hopeful that a good Budget will be presented. On 31st January, the President will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. On 1st February, the Union Budget will be presented," he added.

The budget session of Parliament will begin on January 31 and, according to schedule, will end on April 4. The budget will be presented on February 1.

President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on January 31. Parliament will have an inter-session break from February 14, and the two Houses will resume their sittings on March 10. (ANI)