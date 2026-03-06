‘Your presence and wishes made it unforgettable,’ says Sachin Tendulkar after Arjun–Saaniya's wedding

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) India's cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans, friends, and well-wishers for their love and blessings following the wedding of his son Arjun Tendulkar with Saaniya Chandhok.

Tendulkar thanked everyone who extended their wishes to the couple and the family during the wedding celebrations held in the city, through a post on social media.

“As Arjun and Saaniya begin this new chapter together, we feel incredibly grateful for the love and blessings pouring in from everyone. Your presence, messages, and heartfelt wishes have made this wedding a truly unforgettable occasion for the family and, most importantly, for the couple. Thank you very much,” Tendulkar wrote in a post on X.

Arjun and Saaniya tied the knot on Thursday in an intimate yet star-studded ceremony. The wedding celebrations were attended by several prominent figures from the cricket fraternity as well as close friends and family members.

The couple had earlier announced their engagement in August 2025 in a private ceremony attended by their close circle.

In the days leading up to the wedding, several traditional pre-wedding functions such as mehendi and sangeet ceremonies were organised, bringing together many well-known personalities from the cricketing world.

Saaniya comes from a well-known business family and is the granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Group. She has also been closely associated with the Tendulkar family for years and reportedly shares a strong bond with Arjun’s sister Sara.

Arjun, meanwhile, continues to build his cricketing career on the domestic circuit and currently represents the Goa cricket team. After previously being part of the Mumbai Indians, the left-arm all-rounder has been traded to the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

