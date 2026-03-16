‘You plan to steal the ICC trophy?' Akmal lambasts Pakistan after 2-1 loss to Bangladesh

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal launched a scathing criticism of the national side after their defeat to Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series. Pakistan, led by Shaheen Afridi, lost the series 2-1 after suffering an 11-run defeat in the deciding match in Dhaka on Sunday.

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Pakistan entered the series without several senior players, including Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman, as the team management opted to give younger players opportunities. It was later revealed that the duo had been dealing with injuries sustained during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. However, the relatively inexperienced lineup struggled to make the most of the opportunity and failed to handle the pressure in crucial moments.

Reacting strongly to the outcome, Akmal expressed serious concerns over the state of Pakistan cricket and questioned the lack of accountability within the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“For god's sake, think about Pakistan cricket. Just see the levels we have gone down to. The Netherlands must be thinking that if they get to play a three-match ODI series against Pakistan, they can attain Test status, as they can also beat us. You have made a mockery of your cricket. You people just don't care,” Akmal said on the ‘Game Plan’ show.

Akmal also criticised the team’s tactical decisions during the decisive encounter, stating, “You have lost the match. What experiments are you doing? It was a good pitch. Why did you choose to bowl? Why didn't you bat? They would have scored 350. Litton Das was slow in the end, that's why Bangladesh got restricted to 290. It was a series decider. When you do not win the series against teams, how will you progress? ICC trophy chori karke leke aani hai? ( You plan to steal the ICC trophy?).”

Pakistan’s struggles have not been limited to the bilateral series in Bangladesh. The team also endured a disappointing campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, failing to progress to the semi-finals. During the tournament, the Men in Green lost their group-stage clash against India and later suffered another defeat to England in the Super 8 stage. Their Super 8 fixture against New Zealand was washed out due to rain.

Pakistan still had a mathematical chance of advancing before their final Super 8 encounter against Sri Lanka, where they required a victory by at least 65 runs to secure a semi-final berth. Although Pakistan won the match by five runs, the margin proved insufficient to keep their hopes alive.

The exit marked the fourth consecutive ICC tournament in which Pakistan failed to reach the semi-finals, further intensifying scrutiny over the team’s performances and long-term direction.

--IANS

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