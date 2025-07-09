WSL: Manchester City sign German midfielder Sydney Lohmann on 4-year deal

Manchester, July 9 (IANS) Manchester City have confirmed the signing of German international Sydney Lohmann. She will wear the number 22 shirt during her time at the Club, and has signed on a four-year deal.

The 25-year-old moves to City on the back of nine trophy-laden years at Bayern Munich, where she’s firmly established herself as one of the finest midfielders in Europe. During her time in Bavaria, Lohmann was part of four separate title-winning sides, including helping Bayern to a domestic double in 2024/25.

Speaking about the move, Lohmann said, “I have a really positive feeling here at Manchester City. I’ve always had the thought of playing abroad at some point in my career, and I just had the feeling that this year was the right time to do that.

“I’m really thankful for the time at Bayern Munich, and I’m happy that I gained those experiences, but I think always when you go somewhere else, a big step like that, it’s always good for your personal growth."

A firmly established German international having first made her senior debut in 2018, the midfielder has so far represented her nation 39 times, scoring six goals.

Having helped Germany earn a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympic Games and reach the Euro 2022 final, she’s set to once again represent her nation at Euro 2025, having been selected alongside new City team-mate, Rebecca Knaak. With four Bundesliga titles, a DFB-Pokal, and a German Super Cup to her name during nine full seasons at Bayern Munich, Sydney Lohmann’s record speaks for itself.

Making her senior debut for the German giants as a 17-year-old, she’d established herself as a regular within two seasons and was integral to Bayern’s first league title in five years in 2020/21. Lohmann’s ten goals in 20 league appearances saw her finish as the Bundesliga’s highest scoring midfielder that year. And our new recruit and her side never looked back from there.

A further three titles would follow over the next four years, including a domestic double in 2024/25, with the German international a key figure in each of those triumphs.

Manchester City Women’s Director of Football Therese Sjogran added, “We’re really pleased to have been able to secure Sydney’s signature and bring her winning form to the Club.

“She is no stranger to success and has more than proven her worth in both Germany and on the world stage.

“Sydney’s calibre speaks for itself, and we believe she will be a fantastic addition to our squad here at City on and off the pitch over the next four years – in what is her first move away from home.”

