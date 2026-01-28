WPL: 'These situations are learning moments for me,' says Niki Prasad after DC's narrow loss to GG

Vadodara, Jan 28 (IANS) Delhi Capitals star Niki Prasad has said that the three-run defeat against the Gujarat Giants will serve as a big learning lesson for her. The 20-year-old played a fearless knock of 47 off just 25 deliveries at the BCA stadium on Tuesday.

Prasad, who walked at a time when the Delhi Capitals were reeling at 100 for 6 chasing a total of 174, said that she had the belief to close the match as she walked at the crease.

“When I went in, we were definitely in a very tricky situation, but in my mind it was clear that if I could stay there and keep the momentum going, we still had a chance. Once Sneh came in and she started getting boundaries straight away, it gave me a lot of confidence, and we both spoke about keeping that 12-runs-an-over momentum alive,” she said.

“From the minute I walked in, I had that belief that we could cross the line. That one over from Sophie Devine, where we got a couple of boundaries, really lifted us, and from there our conversation was simple. We wanted to keep getting boundaries, keep the momentum going, and not let the pressure get to us,” Prasad added.

Despite Delhi missing the win by just three runs, Prasad feels that this match will serve well in her learning journey.

“It is disappointing that we couldn’t cross the line today, especially when we were so close. But for me, this is a big learning. I will go back, train harder, and make sure that the next time I am in a similar situation, I am able to finish the game for the team,” Prasad said.

Speaking up about her approach against experienced bowlers, Prasad said, “We realised quite early that the bowlers were going a little slower and a little shorter, so I wanted to make sure that whatever contact I made, whether it was in the air or along the ground, it went into the gaps. I used my feet, shuffled a bit, and tried to chip it over the fielders because once the ball hit the ground, it was racing away to the boundary.”

Prasad also hailed the support that she gets from her franchise, which reflects in her confidence. “It gives me a lot of confidence knowing that such a big franchise has shown so much faith in me. Coming into the WPL, I was confident and just waiting for that one opportunity to go out and finish a game for the Delhi Capitals. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen today, but I will make sure I am ready when the next chance comes.”

Giants posted a total of 174 runs with the help of Beth Mooney's 58-run knock. Chasing the score, the Capitals needed just 9 runs in the last over, but Sophie Devine held her nerve and produced a magnificent over to restrict Jemimah Rodrigues' side to just 171 runs.

Capitals will play their final league-stage match of the season against the UP Warriorz on Sunday, February 1. They are currently placed fourth in the points table with three wins from seven matches.

