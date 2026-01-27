WPL 2026: Unchanged Delhi Capitals elect to field as Wareham, Tanuja come in for Gujarat Giants

Vadodara, Jan 27 (IANS) Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field against Gujarat Giants in the 17th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals have opted to go in unchanged from their previous outing, showing faith in a combination that delivered in the last game.

Read More

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants Women have made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in Georgia Wareham and Tanuja Kanwar in place of Danielle Wyatt-Hodge and Happy Kumari as they look to tweak their balance for the contest.

Delhi Capitals Women captain Jemimah Rodrigues said, "We are going to bowl first. Just feel like it gets better to bat on in the second innings. Even the dew comes later in the evening. Seeing the last game we played, it feels harder. The game plan stays the same. Sticking to our plans and executing those. With every game, you get to learn so much. As a captain, I know I won’t always get it right. My team makes me look good as a captain."

Gujarat Giants Women captain Ashleigh Gardner said, "We would have batted first anyway. It didn’t really matter in the end. Having Sophie in the middle order gives us a lot of firepower. But there is one change tonight. Danni is out with sickness, and Georgia is back. So, Sophie is back at the top. If we can stick to our process, we can have success."

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur

--IANS

hs/bsk/