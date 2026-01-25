WPL 2026: 'Uncertainty in points table keeps tournament alive', says Veda

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Former India batter Veda Krishnamurthy said she relishes the unpredictability of the points table in 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL), pointing out that the uncertainty over who would finish at which spot has kept players and fans equally engrossed.

Barring the already qualified Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the rest of the four teams – Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants – are still in the hunt for sealing two remaining spots. DC beating RCB to be at second position on the points table on Saturday has kept the playoffs race wide open.

"This was a very important victory for Delhi Capitals against RCB, because their next game is against Gujarat Giants. These two points give them an edge going into that match.

“Without this win, things could have been very different for Jemimah Rodrigues & team. I really like that there is so much uncertainty in the points table. It keeps everyone on edge. We don’t know what will happen or who will qualify. That always keeps the tournament alive,” said Veda on JioStar.

The turning point of the match came when off-spinner Minnu Mani dismissed RCB captain Smriti Mandhana, thus shifting momentum decisively in DC’s favour. Veda analyzed how the strategic bowling change proved instrumental in triggering a batting meltdown for RCB.

"Yet another off-spinner got the better of Smriti Mandhana, but in a very unusual way. Her wicket shifted the momentum towards Delhi Capitals because Smriti was holding things together for RCB until she got out. She wasn’t scoring as quickly as you’d want, but she was looking good.

“You know she can take the game away and score big runs. Delhi Capitals will be very happy they made the change and brought in Minnu Mani, who bowled beautifully to take those two wickets in the middle overs,” she added.

It was the performance of uncapped pacer Nandni Sharma, who took 3-26 and got a call-up to India A squad for the Rising Star Women’s Asia Cup, that particularly caught Veda’s attention. The former right-handed batter expressed strong belief in the young pacer’s potential to represent the country at the highest level.

"I really like how Nandni Sharma uses her slower balls. She has a slingy action, and her back-of-the-hand slower one is executed better than many other bowlers. She is doing very well. She performed well in domestic cricket for Chandigarh and has a lot of experience around her here at Delhi Capitals.

“With Marizanne Kapp there, she is learning, and even after the game she was spending time with Kapp, which shows she is eager to improve. It is really good to see an uncapped pace bowler doing so well. She surely has a lot of cricket left. I am just waiting for Nandni Sharma to make her debut for India, and I cannot wait to see her take a lot of wickets," she concluded.

