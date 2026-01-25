WPL 2026: 'Support from seniors gives me confidence,' says purple cap holder DC pacer Nandni

Vadodara, Jan 25 (IANS) Delhi Capitals’ fast-bowler Nandni Sharma has credited the team’s calm and supportive environment for helping her settle into her maiden Women’s Premier League (WPL) season, revealing how encouragement from senior teammates has played a key role in easing her nerves and boosting her confidence.

Read More

Speaking in a video shared by the WPL on social media, Nandni opened up about her pre-match nerves, her small superstitions, and the reassurance she receives from teammates, which she believes has helped her focus on enjoying the game rather than feeling the pressure of her debut season.

"Yes, I have a superstition. I wore a kukli during my warm-up. But I don’t wear it in the match. I won’t tell you why," she said.

The young pacer admitted that nervousness is a constant companion before every match but said the team’s atmosphere ensures she never feels alone.

"I get nervous before every match. But my teammates cheer me up and support me a lot. They try to calm me down, and that helps me a lot. Our team atmosphere is very good. We are very positive and calm. We support each other a lot, and I enjoy it a lot," she said.

Nandni highlighted how experienced players like Marizanne Kapp regularly guide her on match conditions, particularly reading the pitch and field placements.

"They always tell me about the pitch in every match. They tell me where to keep the ball because they know a lot about the pitch, and I get a lot of help from them. They tell me ‘touch wood’ in every match. They help me a lot. I feel like I have a very bright future ahead of me," she added.

The right-arm pacer also named several teammates who have helped her feel comfortable and confident throughout the season, ensuring she never feels the pressure of being a first-timer.

"I have a lot of confidence in the team. Whenever I'm nervous, I talk to them. They’re very chill: Shivali, Jamie, Tanya, Meenu, and Kapi. They all support me a lot. They never let me feel that it’s my first season," she said.

South Africa's all-rounder Kapp praised Nandni's bowling and also revealed a crucial piece of advice that she gave to the young talent. "There's already so much to like about bowling. And in the women's game, I feel like those days are gone where you are just a bowler. Nowadays, if they have to choose between two bowlers who bowl similarly or have good stats, they're probably going to pick the one that's good in the field and that can hold the bat," Kapp said.

"So I just told her in the off-season, keep on working hard on your batting and your fielding. Because your bowling is obviously superb. And I feel like she has a very bright future ahead of her," she added.

Nandni has taken 13 wickets in just 6 matches in her debut season. She is currently the purple cap holder with the most wickets in the season. Nandni has also taken a hat trick against the Gujarat Giants.

--IANS

sds/bc