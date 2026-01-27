WPL 2026: Sophie Devine's magical final over helps Gujarat pip Delhi by three runs

Vadodara, Jan 27 (IANS) Sophie Devine held her nerve in a dramatic final over to defend nine runs, sealing a thrilling three-run win for Gujarat Giants over Delhi Capitals and completing a season double against them in the 17th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday.

Under severe pressure, Devine once again operated with precision under pressure, using the ball effectively and leading the Giants to second place on the points table with eight points.

After posting 174/9, the Gujarat team was under immense pressure as the Delhi team prepared to enter the last over of the match with nine runs to win with Sneh Rana and Niki Prasad batting together. Devine held Delhi back for the first three balls in a very tight manner, allowing only 4 runs. He finished the over well, taking the crucial wicket of Sneh Rana with an excellent delivery.

After that, Minnu Mani took a single for the fifth ball, leaving Prasad to face the sixth, requiring four runs for victory. Prasad attempted a high-energy swing to hit it out of the park, only to find Ashleigh Gardner out in the outer as the Giants celebrated their victory, as the Capitals fell agonisingly short of crossing the line.

Before that, the Delhi Capitals had the choice to fill in. They chose to bowl, middling the Gujarat Giants' total to 174 for 9 with an excellent overall effort from Beth Mooney in what was overall a really composed innings of 58 from 46 balls.

Anushka Sharma contributed 39 off 25 balls during the middle overs with some lovely, elegant-looking shots, as Tanuja Kanwar's contributions of an unbeaten 21 off just 11 balls late in the innings helped the Giants to compile a competitive total.

N. Shree Charani, who finished with career-best WPL figures of 4 for 31, led Delhi's bowlers with a fierce spell. Minnu Mani took 1 for 23 in her three overs, Chinelle Henry took 2 for 38, and Nandani Sharma was economical with 1 for 26.

Delhi's reply got off to a good start when Shafali Verma hit a boundary off the first ball and quickly reached 26 in 2.2 overs before Rajeshwari Gayakwad removed her in the first over. Laura Wolvaardt once again failed to accelerate, scoring 24 off 23 before Gayakwad brushed her off stump, while Lizelle Lee struggled with fluency and was caught for 11 off 20 balls.

Jemimah Rodrigues managed 16 off 16 balls before being bowled by Devine, and the Capitals’ chase faltered further as Marizanne Kapp fell for a golden duck to Gardner. Chinelle Henry added only 9 off 11 balls, leaving Delhi in trouble.

A spirited seventh-wicket stand between Rana (29 off 15) and Prasad (47 off 24) reignited hope, but Devine’s mastery at the death — having earlier defended seven against the same opponents — ensured Gujarat Giants closed out another nervy win.

Brief scores:

Gujarag Giants 174/9 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 58, Anushka Sharma 39; Sree Charani 4-31, Chinelle Henry 2-38) beat Dekhi Capitals 171/8 in 20 overs (Niki Prasad 47, Sneh Rana 29; Sophie Devine 4-37, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3-20) by three runs

