WPL 2026: Seen a few players get out in the 90s, so didn’t want to replicate that, says Sciver-Brunt

Vadodara, Jan 26 (IANS) Batting all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt expressed her delight after becoming the first one to score a century in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) through an unbeaten 57-ball century, guiding Mumbai Indians to a formidable 199/4 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Monday.

“I’ve seen a few players get out in the 90s, so I didn’t want to replicate that. But I also wanted to get as many runs for the team. Really pleased that we could get up to that total, personally really happy as well,” said Nat in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

After 1059 days and 82 matches, the WPL finally witnessed its first centurion, and fittingly, it was achieved by Sciver-Brunt, who also registered her maiden T20 hundred. Walking in early, she absorbed the pressure before shifting gears with sublime strokeplay and sizzling timing to dismantle the RCB attack in an unbeaten 57-ball century laced with 16 fours and a six.

She also said her wife, former England pacer Katherine Sciver-Brunt, wanted her to hit a century, which she did in Vadodara. “Katherine obviously is watching as well, hopefully. I mean, she’s actually a really nervous watcher, so she’s probably not watching.

“But she wanted a tea, and she wanted me to get three figures, so here we go. I’m absolutely happy. I guess a first T20 century for me, so happy to get over that milestone and hopefully it’s not the last,” said Nat.

She also stitched a 131-run stand with Hayley Matthews, who hit 56. “Hayley will be so pleased to come back, obviously, after a pretty long injury layoff, and get that kind of score. So pleased for her, I enjoy batting with her when I get the chance.

“We’ve lost a lot of tosses in the evening games, so I'm really happy to get that kind of score on the board. But I guess we know we’ve got a job on our hands as bowlers as well, with a powerful batting lineup. Best get ready for that,” concluded Nat.

