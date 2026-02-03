WPL 2026 Eliminator: GG ride on Mooney’s unbeaten 62 to survive DC scare and post 168/7

Vadodara, Feb 3 (IANS) Delhi Capitals’ bowlers kept the hosts in check, while wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney’s sluggish yet resilient knock and Gerogia Wareham and Kashvee Gautam’s efforts with the willow helped the Gujarat Giants get to a competitive total of 168/7 when the two sides squared off in the crucial and penultimate contest of the Women’s Premier League 2026, the Eliminator, here at the BCA Stadium (Kotambi).

Marizanne Kapp conceded six runs in the opening over as Sophie Devine edged a four over the slip cordon, with Gujarat moving to 6/0 after a cautious start. However, Chinelle Henry struck early for Delhi, removing Devine for six as she edged an outswinger to Lizelle Lee at slip, leaving Gujarat one down in the second over.

No. 3 batter Anushka Sharma and Mooney then showed tremendous confidence against Henry and Kapp and scored 29 runs off the next three overs, but Nandni Sharma’s double strike in the final over of the powerplay led to Anushka and skipper Ashleigh Gardner’s exit off consecutive deliveries as GG reached 48/3 in the first six overs.

DC bowlers kept the opposition batters in check and picked up wickets at regular intervals. While Mooney tried to score runs from one end, she kept losing partners on the other. She found an able pair in Georgia Wareham as the duo stitched a slow but valuable 61-run stand in the middle-overs before Henry broke the partnership.

The West Indies all-rounder took wickets on the second and fourth balls of the 17th over, dismissing Wareham, as Bharti Fulmali headed back to the pavilion. GG gained some relief during the death overs because the DC bowlers struggled significantly. Mooney’s undefeated 62 off 51 balls, which she played throughout the entire innings, coupled with Kashvee Gautam’s quick 18 off 10 balls, helped the home team reach a total of 168/7 in 20 overs.

Henry was the pick of the bowlers for the Jemimah Rodrigues-led side as she finished with three scalps in her four-over spell.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants 168/7 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 62*, Georgia Wareham 35; Chenille Henry 3/35, Nandni Sharma 2/44) against Delhi Capitals.

