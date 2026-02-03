WPL 2026 Eliminator: DC cruise past GG by seven wickets to enter fourth straight final

Vadodara, Feb 3 (IANS) Delhi Capitals Women produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Gujarat Giants Women by seven wickets, chasing down a competitive target with ease, courtesy of a clinical batting display led by Lizelle Lee and Jemimah Rodrigues, to enter the final of the tournament for the fourth consecutive time.

Asked to respond to Gujarat’s 168/7, Delhi wasted little time asserting control. Openers Lee and Shafali Verma set the tone with an aggressive powerplay, racing to 75 runs in the first six overs.

Lee was particularly severe on anything loose, peppering the boundary with authority, while Shafali played the perfect foil with brisk support. The opening stand of 89 runs was broken in the eighth over when Lee was trapped lbw by Georgia Wareham for a fluent 43 off 24 balls, an innings studded with eight fours and a six.

Shafali followed soon after for 31 off 21, but the brief double blow did little to derail Delhi’s momentum. Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues took charge in trademark fashion, rotating the strike smartly before unfurling a range of strokes against the spinners. Laura Wolvaardt provided calm assurance at the other end, ensuring the chase never drifted off course.

Rodrigues’ 41 off just 23 balls, laced with four boundaries and a six, effectively sealed the contest. When she was dismissed with the team at 160/3 in the 15th over, Delhi were already within touching distance. Wolvaardt remained unbeaten on 32 off 24 deliveries, while Marizanne Kapp finished the job with a quick cameo as Delhi reached 169/3 with 26 balls to spare.

Earlier, Gujarat Giants posted 168/7 after coming under pressure from disciplined bowling and sharp fielding. Their innings was anchored by wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney, who carried her bat for a composed 62 off 51 balls. After a cautious start and early setbacks, including the loss of Sophie Devine and a damaging double strike that left Gujarat 48/3 at the end of the powerplay, Mooney held the innings together with patience and control.

A vital 61-run partnership with Wareham in the middle overs revived Gujarat’s hopes, and late cameos from the Victorian and Kashvee Gautam, who struck a brisk 18 off 10 balls, pushed the total into competitive territory. Chinelle Henry was the pick of Delhi’s bowlers with three wickets, consistently breaking partnerships and preventing Gujarat from fully accelerating.

Despite Gujarat’s resilience with the bat, Delhi’s firepower proved far too strong on the night. The emphatic seven-wicket win booked them a place in the summit clash as the now four-time finalists will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a rematch of the WPL 2024 final.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants 168/7 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 62*, Georgia Wareham 35; Chenille Henry 3/35, Nandni Sharma 2/44) lost to Delhi Capitals (Lizelle Lee 43, Jemimah Rodrigues 41, Laura Wolvaardt 32, Shafali Verma 31; Georgia Wareham 2-28) by seven wickets.

