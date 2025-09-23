World Para Athletics: Delhi Police, NDRF conduct mock drills at JLN Stadium

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) The Delhi Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and CATS (Centralised Accident & Trauma Services) conducted mock drills at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for fire safety, bomb threat, accident management and crowd control to check preparedness for the upcoming 2025 World Para Athletics Championship.

The event will be organised from September 27 to October 5, 2025, with the opening ceremony scheduled on September 25.

Informing about the safety arrangements, Dr. Sarath Chandra Yadav, Administrator of Jawharlal Nehru Stadium, said: “All ramps have been specially prepared to ensure smooth access for athletes, while washrooms have been upgraded to be fully para-friendly. Comprehensive mock drills have been successfully conducted, including bomb squad checks, fire safety drills, and CBRN operations to ensure a safe and secure environment involving all the stakeholders: DDMA, NDRF, Delhi police, Delhi Civil Defence, and CATS. With these meticulous preparations in place, we are confident and fully ready to host this prestigious championship.”

Sumit Jha, Additional DCP (South West District), informed that 1000-plus Delhi Police personnel will be deployed for the World Para Athletics Championship across the main venue and two training venues at Thyagaraj Stadium and Commonwealth Games Village.

“For this championship, more than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed. Officers are stationed right from the airport to hotels, hospitals, and even as part of the players’ transport plans, ensuring close monitoring for their security and easy movements. Delhi Police has also been deployed in shifts for this event. Security arrangements have been made at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Thyagaraj Sports Complex, covering the entire duration of the event from September 27 to October 5. We have also deployed security for September 25, and a mock drill was conducted today for the same,” said Jha, Additional DCP (South West District), Delhi Police.

Further, the Paralympic Committee of India organised a specially-abled sensitisation programme for both Delhi Police and volunteers to brief them on the do’s & don’ts, para-friendly practices, and athlete etiquette.

More than 300 volunteers were sensitised on creating a welcoming, inclusive, and safe environment for para-athletes and spectators during the Championships. Delhi Police officials were also briefed to ensure barrier-free access and smooth facilitation for athletes and visitors.

Speaking about the initiative, Bhupinder Singh, Project Head, Svayam, said: “Today, over 300 volunteers were sensitised to create a barrier-free and athlete-friendly environment. This initiative will play a crucial role in ensuring smooth conduct of the Championships and enhancing the experience for para-athletes and visitors alike.”

The Paralympic Committee of India aims to set new benchmarks for inclusivity and accessibility through these proactive measures ahead of India’s first-ever hosting of the World Para Athletics Championships.

--IANS

bsk/