Women's World Cup: Unbeaten Australia eye final berth against in-form India amid weather concern

Navi Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) A coveted spot in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup is on the line as India take on defending champions Australia in the second semifinal at DY Patil Stadium on Thursday. The winner will face either England or South Africa, who clash in the first semifinal on Wednesday, with the final scheduled for Sunday (November 2).

Both teams enter the high-stakes contest with major injury updates dominating the build-up. For India, the big setback came with the confirmation that opener Pratika Rawal will miss the remainder of the tournament after suffering an ankle injury while fielding against Bangladesh.

In her place, Shafali Verma has been drafted in as a replacement — a surprise return for the aggressive right-hander, who had not featured in the ODI setup for over a year and was not even among the original stand-by players.

Shafali’s recall gives India a dynamic option at the top, where she is expected to partner with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. She last opened for India 'A' in Australia earlier this year, scoring a fluent half-century. The final batting combination will depend on whether captain Harmanpreet Kaur opts for a deeper bowling line-up or continues with an extra batter.

For Australia, the focus has been squarely on Alyssa Healy’s fitness. The captain missed the last two group matches against England and South Africa with a minor calf strain but showed encouraging signs during training on Wednesday. Healy passed a fitness test, completed a full wicketkeeping session, and spent significant time batting in the nets — suggesting she is likely to play.

If Healy returns, Beth Mooney may retain the gloves, though Healy reportedly feels ready to resume wicketkeeping duties herself.

India face tricky choices in their bowling department. Seamer Renuka Thakur is expected to lead the attack, especially given her success at DY Patil, while Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, and Sree Charani vie for spinning roles. The team’s recent inconsistency — alternating between five and six specialist bowlers — leaves room for debate over the ideal balance on what is traditionally a flat pitch that may offer dew later in the evening.

Australia, meanwhile, might bring Sophie Molineux back in place of Georgia Wareham to strengthen their spin attack, depending on conditions. The rest of their line-up remains settled, with Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, and Ashleigh Gardner expected to play key roles in the middle order.

Australia have historically dominated India in women’s ODIs, winning 49 of the 60 encounters between the two sides, with India managing just 11 victories. The pattern extends to World Cup contests as well, where Australia hold a 10-3 lead, including their triumph in the 2005 final, while one match ended without a result.

Thursday’s clash will mark the third semifinal meeting between the teams in World Cup history — Australia prevailed in New Delhi in 1997, but India famously turned the tables two decades later in Derby, when Harmanpreet Kaur’s unforgettable unbeaten 171 powered them to a stunning 36-run win.

If there’s one factor both teams can’t control, it’s the weather. Persistent, unseasonal rain in Mumbai has already affected India’s final group-stage match, and more showers are forecast throughout the week.

However, the ICC has provided additional safeguards for the knockouts — 120 minutes of extra time (up from 60 in the league phase) and a reserve day on Friday. For a result to be declared, both sides must have the opportunity to bat for at least 20 overs. If play remains impossible even after the reserve day, Australia will advance as the higher-ranked team.

Australia, chasing a record-extending eighth World Cup title, aim to become the first women’s team to win back-to-back 50-over World Cups since 1988. India, the fourth and final team to qualify for the semis, will be eager to upset the odds and reach their first World Cup final since 2017.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice captain), Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (captain/wicket-keeper), Tahlia McGrath (vice captain), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux (wicket-keeper), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

