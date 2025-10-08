Women's World Cup: Mooney, King script record stand as Australia recover to 221/9 against Pakistan

Colombo, Oct 8 (IANS) Beth Mooney’s fighting century and a record-breaking lower-order partnership with Alana King rescued Australia from the brink of collapse, guiding them to 221/9 in 20 overs against Pakistan in their ICC Women’s World Cup encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Wednesday.

At one stage, the defending champions were reeling at 76/7 after Pakistan’s bowlers ripped through the top order, but Mooney and King combined to produce one of the most memorable comebacks in World Cup history. Their 106-run stand for the ninth wicket — the highest ninth-wicket partnership in Women’s ODIs — lifted Australia to a competitive total.

Mooney anchored the innings with a composed 109 off 114 balls, marking her first century in a World Cup game and her second-highest ODI score against Pakistan. King, meanwhile, played the perfect supporting role with an unbeaten 51 off 49 balls, registering the highest individual score for a batter at number 10 or below in Women’s ODIs.

Their rescue act also helped Australia post their third-lowest innings total in a Women’s ODI World Cup, featuring a centurion — 221/9 (after 211/3 vs New Zealand, Melbourne, 1988, and 215/4 vs India, Centurion, 2005).

Earlier, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana’s decision to bowl first seemed inspired. Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield added 30 runs for the opening wicket before Healy fell on the last ball of the 7th over. Litchfield departed soon after, and the middle order crumbled under sustained pressure.

Ellyse Perry and Mooney briefly steadied the innings with a 25-run stand, but Nashra Sandhu’s clever spin broke the partnership, stumping Perry for 5. Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner — the centurion from Australia’s previous match — were dismissed for one run each. Tahlila McGrath managed 5, while Georgia Wareham fell for a four-ball duck.

Mooney, calm amid the chaos, found brief support from Kim Garth, adding 38 for the eighth wicket before the record alliance with King turned the innings around. Mooney fell off the final ball of the innings, but her century had already transformed Australia’s position.

Nashra Sandhu was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 3-37, while Rameen Shamim and Fatima Sana took two wickets apiece. Diana Baig and Sadia Iqbal chipped in with one wicket each.

Brief scores:

Australia 221/9 in 50 overs (Beth Mooney 108, Alana King 51 not out; Nashra Sandhu 3-37, Rameen Shamim 2-29) against Pakistan

--IANS

hs/bsk/