Women's World Cup: Healy back as Australia elect to bat; India bring in Shafali, Richa

Navi Mumbai: Back into the playing XI after an injury break, Australia captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the second semifinal of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in overcast and humid conditions at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Australia have made one more change in the side that played their last match, bringing spinner Sophie Molineux for Georgia Wareham, apart from Healy returning after missing their last two matches.

India made three changes, with opener Shafali Verma coming in for the injured Pratika Rawal, while Harleen Deol and Uma Chetry have been rested, making way for Richa Ghosh and Kranti Goud in the playing XI.

Australia captain Healy said conditions were great and they do not expect them to change much. "Good opportunity to put runs on the board. I am healthy," she said.

The Australian skipper said she had the opportunity to rest having with the team having qualified for the last-four stage, and used that to do rehab. "This is a semifinal, a knockout fixture and whoever plays better will get the result," she said.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she would have batted first too, but saw an opportunity for them with the ball with the overhead conditions. She said that they will have to play fearless cricket against Australia.

Australia has dominated the 50-over scene for the last decade or so and are on a 15-match winning streak. India, on the other hand, have reached the semifinals on four previous occasions. They have recently defeated Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series, which the Aussies won 2-1.

India had lost to Australia when the two teams met in the group stage of this competition, with Alyssa Healy scoring a majestic century.

Playing XIs:

Australia: Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani, Renuka Singh.

