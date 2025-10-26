Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet happy with bowling in rain-hit match, awaits word on Pratika Rawal's injury

Navi Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Though it was a frustrating evening as rain kept the players inside for hours and eventually resulted in India's Women's World Cup clash with Bangladesh being abandoned, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was quite satisfied with the efforts her players put in, especially with the bowlers' effort at the Dr DY Patil Stadium here on Sunday.

Though India went into the match without pacer Kranti Gaud and seasoned spinner Sneh Rana, with Amanjot Kaur and Radha Yadav taking their place in the playing XI, Harmanpreet was satisfied with India's efforts with the ball as they restricted Bangladesh to 119/9 in 27 overs.

"Today the way we bowled, it was quite balanced and a lot of clarity was there," said the Indian captain in the post-match presentation.

"The way Radha played today gives us another option for the next game. Amanjot came back and gave her a bit. Whatever we thought we have achieved, and hopefully Pratika will also be fine for the next game," she added.

The major concern for her was the injury to young opener Pratika Rawal, who fell on the wet surface while fielding and hurt her knee and ankle. The Indian skipper hoped that Rawal would recover in time and be available for the crucial semifinal against Australia at this same venue on Thursday (October 30).

"Pratika is being monitored by the medical team, and hopefully they'll get back soon (with their prognosis). It's a very important game for us (the semifinal), we have played very good cricket in the league matches and everyone has contributed, which we'll carry forward," said Harmanpreet.

"We keep speaking about enjoying ourselves, and that's what we want to do going forward," she added.

--IANS

bsk/ab