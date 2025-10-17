Women's World Cup: Gunaratne’s composed knock guides Sri Lanka to 105 in rain-marred 20 overs

Colombo, Oct 17 (IANS) Vishmi Gunaratne’s composed start and Sri Lanka’s late surge after the rain break helped the hosts post 105 for 7 in their 20 overs in a rain-marred clash against South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Saturday.

Their total will now be revised under the DLS method, with South Africa set as a target of 121 runs to win.

Sri Lanka’s innings revolved around Gunaratne’s fluent strokeplay early on, as she looked in fine touch and formed a solid opening stand with skipper Chamari Athapaththu after the hosts won the toss and opted to bat.

The pair played with intent, rotating the strike well and punishing loose deliveries, before disaster struck. In the midst of their partnership, a throw from Ayabonga Khaka at the bowler’s end struck Gunaratne flush on her left knee, forcing her to retire hurt and leave the field on a stretcher.

Hasini Perera, who replaced her, was dismissed for just four by Masabata Klaas, who bowled a sharp inswinger to crash into the stumps. Klaas struck again in her next spell, trapping Athapaththu in front for 11 to leave Sri Lanka in trouble. The hosts were 12 overs into their innings when rain arrived, halting play for a long period and threatening to derail their momentum.

When play finally resumed after heavy showers, the match was reduced to a 20-over contest. Sri Lanka, resuming on the back foot, showed remarkable positive intent in the remaining eight overs, adding 59 runs to lift their total to 105 for 7. Kavisha Dilhari (14) and Nilakshi de Silva (18) played handy cameos down the order, ensuring the hosts finished on a competitive note.

For South Africa, Nonkululeko Mlaba was the standout performer with the ball, returning impressive figures of 3 for 30. Klaas’s early breakthroughs set the tone, but Sri Lanka’s lower order fightback ensured the visitors will have to chase a tricky revised target of 121 under DLS.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 105/7 in 20 overs (Vishmi Gunaratne 34, Nilakshika Silva 14; Nonkululeko Mlaba 3/30, Masabata Klaas 2/18) against South Africa

--IANS

