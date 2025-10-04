Women’s World Cup: Australia vs Sri Lanka game abandoned due to rain, teams share points

Colombo, Oct 4 (IANS) The fifth match of the Women’s World Cup 2025 between Sri Lanka and Australia was abandoned without even the toss taking place due to persistent rain in Colombo. As a result, both teams shared one point each.

Though the cut-off time for calling off the match was 8.08 pm local time, the umpires decided to call it off nearly three overs ahead of the deadline, considering the persistent rain and the condition of the ground.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka will be happy to have added their first point in the rankings after losing their campaign opener against India in Guwahati on September 30. Defending champions Australia, meanwhile, continue to hold their place at the top of the points table with three points now from two games.

The two teams, who were to face each other at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Saturday, had contrasting results in their previous matches. While the Lankans started with a 59-run loss (DLS method) to the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, Alyssa Healy and Co. beat New Zealand to register a thumping 89-run win.

While the Aussies were the favourites to win their second game too, rain played spoilsport and probably saved the Chamari Athapaththu-led team from registering a second consecutive loss.

Sri Lanka have never beaten Australia in any game in the white-ball format, and the Women in Yellow enjoy an 11-0 lead in ODIs and an 8-0 lead in T20Is.

Both teams will continue to be in Colombo as the same venue is set to host their subsequent encounters as well. While the Aussies will face Pakistan on October 8 at this venue, the Lankans will now gear up for their next game against England on October 11.

With their game against Australia being called off, the gap between Sri Lanka’s two games has now extended to a vast 10 days, which may pose a threat to their chances of beating England, who are set to play Bangladesh on October 7.

-- IANS

vi/bsk/