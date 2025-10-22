Women's WC: Sri Lanka seamer Malki Madara reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

Navi Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Sri Lanka seamer Malki Madara was reprimanded for violating Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Women’s Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh here at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday.

Madara was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

Furthermore, Madara received one demerit point on her disciplinary record, marking her first offence within a 24-month span.

The incident took place in the 11th over of Bangladesh’s innings when Madara, having dismissing Fargana Hoque, celebrated exuberantly near the batter, potentially provoking a retaliatory response.

Madara admitted the offence and agreed to the sanction proposed by Shandrè Fritz of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Candace la Borde and Sarah Dambanevana, along with third umpire Lauren Agenbag and fourth umpire Claire Polosak, levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches result in penalties ranging from a minimum official reprimand to a maximum of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

Speaking of the game, Bangladesh came close to clinching their first win of the tournament, but Chamari Athapaththu-led Sri Lanka held their nerves till the end to snatch the game away.

Bangladesh needed just 12 runs to win off the final 12 deliveries, with six wickets in hand. But nerves got the better of them as they succumbed to a defeat after losing five wickets in the last two overs and failing to chase the target.

With that, Sri Lanka kept their slim hopes of making the semifinal alive, but they still have to rely on several other outcomes to go their way as three teams, including India and New Zealand, fight for the last remaining top-four spot.

-- IANS

vi/bc