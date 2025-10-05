Women's WC: India maintain 'No handshake' stance in the match against Pakistan

Colombo, Oct 5 (IANS) As India and Pakistan once again faced each other on the cricket field, this time during the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup match, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur upheld the 'no handshake' policy in the group stage fixture against their arch-rivals here at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

At the toss, neither India's captain, Harmanpreet, nor Pakistan's captain, Fatima Sana, took the initiative to exchange the customary pleasantries. After Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first against India, the two captains gave their respective interviews and then headed towards their dressing rooms.

This continues from the no-handshake protocol initiated by the Indian men's team during the recently concluded Men's Asia Cup 2025, where the Indian team did not shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts in all three matches of the tournament and then refused to receive the trophy from Asian Cricket Council President Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister of Pakistan.

India's decision was made amid deteriorating political relations with Pakistan, particularly following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The two teams faced each other three times in the tournament, including the final, but never shook hands.

Ahead of the Women's World Cup match, the two teams have contrasting results from their opening outings at the tournament. While India enter the game after a victory against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, Pakistan still seek their first points following a loss to Bangladesh in their opening fixture.

Both teams have played eleven times against each other in this format, with India emerging victorious on all occasions. The Harmanpreet-led side will be looking to extend their head-to-head record by winning Sunday's match.

Both teams have made one change to their playing XI from their previous outing. While pacer Renuka Singh Thakur comes in for Amanjot Kaur in India's lineup, Sadaf Shamas replaces Omaima Sohail for Pakistan.

--IANS

bc/vi