Women's Euro: Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly's last-gasp goals send England to final

Geneva, July 23 (IANS) Chloe Kelly struck deep into extra-time after Michelle Agyemang equalised deep in added time as England sailed into a third consecutive major tournament final with a 2-1 extra-time win over Italy in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 semifinal.

Despite the Lionesses controlling long stretches of the first half, Italy struck first as Barbara Bonansea rifled home at the far post to give England plenty to do after the break.

But once more Sarina Wiegman’s substitutes kept them in the game, as Michelle Agyemang kept her composure to score the equaliser six minutes into added time.

And with one minute left of added time, Le Azzurre conceded a penalty that Kelly saw saved at the first time of asking but powered home the rebound to send England to the EURO 2025 Final.

Both sides struggled for clear cut chances in the opening exchanges, but it was the pace of Lauren Hemp who created the first real opportunity of the game on the ten-minute mark.

In an opening 30 minutes short of chances, Alessia Russo offered Lionesses fans the best chance at goal in the 19th minute. England worked the ball into her feet in the box, where she was swarmed by green shirts but wriggled away to take fire a low shot just wide of the right post on the turn.

But it was against the run of play that Italy took the lead in the 33rd minute, as Sofia Cantore charged forward down the right and England failed to deal with the resulting cross.

The goal finally brought a renewed energy to England, as Russo held up the ball on the halfway line to thread Hemp in behind. She found James in the box, who saw Giuliani palm her placed shot off to the right at a reach.

Hemp had a flurry of great chances after the break, first connecting with a brilliant Ella Toone cross from deep to head just over before clipping a shot from close-range straight into Giuliani’s hands.

England kept pushing but found the Italian back five increasingly difficult to penetrate as Le Azzurre packed bodies behind the ball and a pinball in the box deflected wide off Russo with 15 minutes to go.

As the final whistle approached, chances increased at both ends. Italy headed just over before Bronze saw her header back across goal cleared off the line.

England were lucky to escape conceding a second moments later as once more they struggled to clear in the box. Emma Severini struck twice from close-range but Hampton was on hand to save the first shot which ricocheted off her before the rebound was struck straight back at her.

But when all hope seemed to be lost, it was Agyemang who delivered once more. Mead took down a cross from the right before cutting back for the 19 year old, who showed brilliant composure to wait before slotting the equaliser home in the 96th minute to take the game to extra-time.

Kelly showed intent after the restart jinxing past four Italy players to cut into the box and launch a shot just wide of the far post as England continued to pepper the box with crosses but to little avail.

Agyemang nearly proved England’s saviour once more when she broke through on goal with four minutes remaining only to see her clipped shot rebound off the crossbar.

But moments later, Mead was hauled to the floor in the box, with the referee immediately pointing to the spot.

Kelly stepped up to take and while she saw her first attempt saved by Giuliani who guessed correctly to her right, she made no mistake to power home the rebound to send England into the EURO 2025 Final.