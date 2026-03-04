Women's Asian Cup: Japan beat Chinese Taipei in Group C opener

Perth, March 4 (IANS) Former champions Japan opened their campaign in the AFC Women's Asian Cup with an easy 2-0 win over Chinese Taipei in Western Australia on Wednesday.

Read More

After failing to capitalise on repeated chances to open the scoring in the first hour, Japan got the breakthrough in the 61st minute when midfielder Momoko Tanikawa controlled the ball with her chest in the penalty area before finishing with her right foot.

Forward Kiko Seike sealed the win for the 2014 and 2018 champion in the 92nd minute when she headed a cross from fellow substitute Remina Chiba into the bottom left corner, reports Xinhua.

Despite conceding twice, Chinese Taipei goalkeeper Wang Yu-ting made nine saves throughout the match as Japan registered 30 shots.

It was Japan's fourth straight win over Chinese Taipei in the tournament.

Japan, who have won the title twice and finished runners-up on four occasions, are the highest-ranked team in this group and is expected to top the standings.

In Group C, Japan will play India at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Saturday, while Chinese Taipei will face Vietnam.

On Wednesday, two-time runners-up India will open their campaign in Group C against Vietnam at the same Perth Rectangular Stadium, hoping to start their campaign on a winning note. The top two finishers in the group and the two best third-placed teams will qualify for the quarterfinals.

The AFC Women's Asian Cup presents an opportunity for the 12 participating nations, as the four semifinalists will gain direct entry to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027. Two out of the four losing quarterfinalists will compete to determine the two remaining direct qualifiers from Asia. The remaining two teams will proceed to the Play-off Tournament, which can also afford them an entry to the world's biggest competition.

--IANS

bsk/bc