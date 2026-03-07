Women's Asian Cup: Dominant Japan advance to the knockout stage; Chinese Taipei win

Sydney, March 7 (IANS) Two-time champion Japan advanced to the knockout stage of the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup after thrashing India 11-0 in their second group stage match on Saturday night.

Riko Ueki and Hinata Miyazawa each scored hat-tricks, and Kiko Seike scored twice as Japan recorded the biggest win of the tournament so far at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Western Australia to guarantee progression to the quarterfinals.

Japan controlled the match from the start, scoring three times in the first 20 minutes, including a superb strike from Yuzuki Yamamoto in the fourth minute as she fired a shot into the top left corner, reports Xinhua.

Ueki scored her first goal, and Japan's sixth, within two minutes of being substituted on at half-time and completed her hat-trick in the 65th minute with a header.

The win leaves Japan clear in first place of Group C ahead of Chinese Taipei and Vietnam by three points and with a significant goal difference advantage.

Japan next play Vietnam in the final round of Group C on Tuesday night, while India take on Chinese Taipei.

Chinese Taipei edge past Vietnam

Su Yu-hsuan scored the decisive goal as Chinese Taipei edged Vietnam 1-0 in a tense AFC Women's Asian Cup match played in fierce heat at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Saturday.

Vietnam, which reached the quarterfinals for the first time at the 2022 Asian Cup, struggled to produce its renowned speed and indefatigable running amid sweltering weather.

The result means Vietnam and Chinese Taipei are locked on three points apiece in Group C, with powerhouse Japan to face India later on Saturday.

Chinese Taipei played a completely defensive style in its 2-0 opening loss to Japan. But it changed tactics, started aggressively in the Vietnam game.

Chinese Taipei took the lead in the 26th minute when Su headed into the net.

Vietnam, which beat India 2-1 in its opener, tried to level the scores, but Chinese Taipei held onto its lead at halftime.

There were frantic moments in the second half, but Chinese Taipei hung on to keep alive its hopes of progressing to the knockouts.

