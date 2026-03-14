Women's Asian Cup 2026: South Korea beat Uzbekistan; China defeat Chinese Taipei to reach semis (round-up)

Perth/Sydney, March 14 (IANS) China and South Korea secured their spots in the semifinals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup and qualified directly for the 2027 World Cup with victories over their respective opponents on Saturday.

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China advanced to the semifinals after beating Chinese Taipei 2-0 after extra time in Saturday's quarterfinal.

China settled quickly and controlled possession for long stretches. Wang Shuang thought she had given her side the lead in the 39th minute, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review, reports Xinhua. China remained on top in the second half but could not find a breakthrough in regulation time.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 94th minute, when Shao Ziqin finished from the middle of the area after a pass from Wang. Shao then won a penalty in the 112th minute, but Wurigumula's spot kick was saved. China sealed the result with two minutes left in extra time when Jin Kun surged down the right and forced an own goal by Chen Ying-hui.

The win keeps China on course for a record-extending 10th continental title, though the team will be without Wang for the next match, after the midfielder was handed a yellow card for the second straight match.

China now faces host Australia in Tuesday's semifinal and has also secured qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, with the four semifinalists earning direct berths. Chinese Taipei will play the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on Thursday in a playoff for one of the remaining two World Cup spots.

South Korea reach last-four stage

South Korea romped to a 6-0 victory over Uzbekistan in Sydney on Saturday.

South Korea, which finished as runner-up at the 2022 Asian Cup, dominated the match with 26 shots to Uzbekistan's one. Son Hwa-yeon opened the scoring in the ninth minute, followed by a long-range goal from Ko Yoo-jin in the 20th minute. Park Soo-jeong, Ji So-yun, and substitute Lee Eun-young added goals in the second half, before Jang Sel-gi converted a late penalty to complete the scoring.

South Korea will play the winner of Sunday's quarterfinal between Japan and the Philippines.

--IANS

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