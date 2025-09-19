Win in second ODI over Australia has boosted our belief ahead of series decider, says Sneh Rana

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) India’s off-spin bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana said the side’s emphatic 102-run win over Australia in the second ODI has injected fresh confidence in the hosts’ camp ahead of an all-important series decider, to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Saturday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India bounced back from an eight-wicket defeat in the series opener to beat Australia by 102 runs in New Chandigarh. It was also India’s first home win in ODIs over the world champions after 18 years. A win in New Delhi on Saturday will give India their first-ever bilateral ODI series win over Australia.

“I think it was crucial for us to win that second ODI game. It brought a lot of confidence to all of us. Heading into the World Cup, it definitely will give us that confidence,” said Sneh in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

A major talking point from an Indian perspective has been the recurring theme of dropped catches, which stands in contrast to their much-improved and excellent fielding performance in the white-ball series victories in England.

In the ongoing series against Australia, India have dropped ten catches while grabbing eight chances. In ODIs in 2025, India have taken 47 catches while dropping 33. It has meant their catching efficiency stands at 58.7%, which ranks 12th out of 14 teams.

“I think one bad day at the office doesn't define our character. We are really working hard on it - the fielding department. In the last match, we did really well. Ups and downs happen, but we are definitely working on it. Yes, we are working on our fitness sessions. That is helping us in our fielding department and catching as well,” said Sneh.

She also praised the influence of head coach Amol Muzumdar, whose mantra of ‘fightback’ has become a dressing room staple as they approach an important ODI World Cup campaign at home.

“See, this is his motto - always fight back. Every time, whenever we go to our dressing room, he always writes, ‘fight back’. It’s like every time, whenever you are feeling low, or in any situation, no matter how many ups and downs you have faced, you always have to fight back. So, it's always in our players' minds as well. One ball here and there can happen, but we have to fight back till the end,” added Sneh.

Though India had an injury scare in the returning Renuka Singh Thakur going off the field mid-way in the 17th over, Sneh insisted all is well with the pacer on comeback trail after a stress injury. “Renuka is doing pretty well.”

On the batting front, Sneh backed the middle-order to come good in the series decider after having an indifferent run in the first two games. “Our batters are playing a very good role, and everyone is aware of their roles. No matter how much time a batter gets on the field or on the pitch, I think they are doing their job.”

“We are definitely working on our middle-order batting, and we are doing great. Last time, closer to 300 against an opposition like Australia, it's a really good score,” she said.

In the second game, Sneh hit three crucial boundaries in her knock of 24, taking India above 290, and she talked about her focus on delivering with the bat in pressure situations.

“I come into the team as an all-rounder, so I have to really live up to the expectations of myself and my team. So, I am working a lot on my batting, in the back-end, especially in big shots, because our batting comes at a time when you need to hit out of the park. So, I am definitely working on that. Whenever I get a chance, I try to deliver,” she said.

For Sneh, it's been a long journey in going from a wide-eyed debutant in 2014 to a senior member of the Indian team in 2025. From once being guided by seasoned campaigners, she now finds herself in a similar role to guide emerging talents like left-arm spinner N. Shree Charani through the rigours of international cricket.

What has also caught Sneh’s attention is the maturity and clarity shown by the younger players, especially in their willingness to ask questions and seek guidance. “I think today’s youngsters are already very smart. They know their role and they have a lot of clarity on what they have to do, in what situation.”

“It is visible whether they are coming to bowl or preparing to come out to bat. So, it becomes very easy for us to communicate with them. They also come and ask questions. They also don't hesitate to do that. So, it's easier for us to guide them,” she concluded.

